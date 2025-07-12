Mary Lou Retton to Arresting Officers: ‘I Am an Olympic Gold Medalist’

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Mary Lou Retton, the gymnast dubbed "America's Sweetheart" won the gold in 1984. In shocking bodycam video of her May DUI arrest, she's seen failing field sobriety tests and refusing a roadside breathalyzer exam as well as a blood test. (7/11/25)
Do you want to continue watching?