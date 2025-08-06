Mass Shooting at Ft. Stewart Army Base Under Investigation

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Georgia police are investigating after 5 soldiers were shot at Ft. Stewart Army base. The shooter, Sgt. Quornelius Radford, used personal handgun and not a non-military firearm. The victims are all expected to survive their injuries. (8/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?