Missing Mother of Two Britney Gard Found Alive

Authorities have confirmed on social media that Britney Gard, a missing mother of two, was found on Wednesday night. Gard was last seen on Sept. 30. The next day, police responded to her burning home and found no one inside. (10/8/25)

Missing Persons

