Missing: Where is Ronald Jabari Bowen

17-year-old Ronald Jabari Bowen is missing out of San Jose, California. He was last seen on January 22, 2025. He may need medical attention. If you see him, don't approach him. Instead, call law enforcement immediately. (2/4/25) MORE

Missing Persons

Latest Videos

Handsome, smiling Black teenage boy with short hair and a diamond earring.

Missing: Where is Ronald Jabari Bowen

Smiling teenage black girl with blonde braids.

Missing: Where is Ja'nae Treasure McKinney?

Teenage boy.

Missing: Where is Jason Powers?

Missing: Where is Natausha Kerr?

close-up photo of a teen girl.

Missing: Where is Brianna Trautman

Picture of a smiling teenage girl.

Missing: Where is Jaylan Jachelle Juanita Dobbins?

Close-up photo of a teenage girl with very long nails.

Missing: Where is Annalyiah McDonald?

African-American teenage girl with bright red hair.

Missing: Where is Essence Adrianna-Sanjari Shipman?

Photo of an African-American teenage boy wearing a yellow hoodie. The hood is up and his eyes are closed.

Missing: Where is Jeremiah King?

16-year-old Axten Peters was last seen on January 10, 2025 in Rose Hill, Kansas.

Missing: Where is Axten Peters?

Pale-faced young man has glasses, a reddish moustache, and a red and white NY Yankees baseball cap.

Missing: Where is Elijah Paul Embry?

Teenage girl with a bun on top of her head.

Missing: Where is Gianna Tocco?

MORE VIDEOS