16-year-old Sophia Franklin was last seen Feb. 2 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. She's 3 months pregnant. A suspect, 40-year-old Gary Day, may be with Sophia in a black 2014 Buick LaCrosse with Pennsylvania plates (plates could've been swapped). (2/5/25) MORE

Smiling teen girl with long reddish-brown hair wears a green sweater.

Missing: Where is Sophia Franklin?

Teenage male

Human Remains Found Confirmed To Belong to Missing Ole Miss Student

Handsome, smiling Black teenage boy with short hair and a diamond earring.

Missing: Where is Ronald Jabari Bowen

Smiling teenage black girl with blonde braids.

Missing: Where is Ja'nae Treasure McKinney?

Teenage boy.

Missing: Where is Jason Powers?

Missing: Where is Natausha Kerr?

close-up photo of a teen girl.

Missing: Where is Brianna Trautman

Picture of a smiling teenage girl.

Missing: Where is Jaylan Jachelle Juanita Dobbins?

Close-up photo of a teenage girl with very long nails.

Missing: Where is Annalyiah McDonald?

African-American teenage girl with bright red hair.

Missing: Where is Essence Adrianna-Sanjari Shipman?

Photo of an African-American teenage boy wearing a yellow hoodie. The hood is up and his eyes are closed.

Missing: Where is Jeremiah King?

16-year-old Axten Peters was last seen on January 10, 2025 in Rose Hill, Kansas.

Missing: Where is Axten Peters?

