Mom Stabs Daughter Murder Trial: Woman Allegedly Killed Her 1-Year-Old

Chloe Driver is accused of fatally stabbing her 1-year-old daughter, Hannah Driver, in what police say was an attempted murder-suicide. Officers say Chloe admitted stabbing Hannah multiple times. She pled not guilty by reason of insanity. (11/11/24) MORE

Mom Stabs Daughter Murder Trial: Woman Allegedly Killed Her 1-Year-Old

Lori Vallow Daybell Seeks to Represent Herself at Arizona Trial

Katrina Baur Pleads Not Guilty In Connection To Elijah Vue's Death

'It Was a Shock': Leilani Simon's Defense Attorney Talks About Verdict

Leilani Simon Emotional After Guilty Verdict in Son's Murder Trial

Verdict: Toddler in Landfill Murder Trial

Toddler in Landfill Murder Trial: Prosecution’s Rebuttal Closing

Toddler in a Landfill Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

Toddler in a Landfill Murder Trial: State’s Closing Arguments

Tiffanie Lucas Pleads Guilty to Killing Two Young Sons

Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona Trial Postponed

Text Messages Read Between Simon and her Drug Dealer and Lover

