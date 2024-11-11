Mom Stabs Daughter Murder Trial: Woman Allegedly Killed Her 1-Year-Old

- Watch Live
Chloe Driver is accused of fatally stabbing her 1-year-old daughter, Hannah Driver, in what police say was an attempted murder-suicide. Officers say Chloe admitted stabbing Hannah multiple times. She pled not guilty by reason of insanity. (11/11/24) MORE
