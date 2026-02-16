Nancy Guthrie Abduction: Search Enters Week Three

'Today' show Savannah Guthrie posts another video on Instagram pleading for her mother, Nancy Guthrie's return, saying 'It's never too late to do the right thing,' as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters week three. (2/16/26) MORE

Missing Persons, Shows ,

Latest Videos

Person Questioned By Police in Nancy Guthrie Case Speaks Out

FBI: $50,000 Reward for Information Leading to Nancy Guthrie

Vigil inside a church

Hundreds attend vigil for missing Savannah Guthrie's mother

savannah guthrie video

Savannah Guthrie, Siblings Make Plea for Mother's Safe Return

Wisconsin Kayaker Who Faked Death No-Shows In Court

photo shows blood on ground

Sheriff: No Person Of Interest Yet In Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

sn tucson nancy guthrie ransom note

Scripps News Tucson Receives Alleged Ransom Note in Nancy Guthrie Case

Savannah Guthrie

Reports: Savannah Guthrie Stepping Away from Winter Olympics

Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie

NBC's Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Disappearance Being Investigated as a Crime

Savannah Guthrie and her mom

'Today' Host Savannah Guthrie's Mother Reported Missing

Frederick Reer

Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Death of Missing Girlfriend

camila olmos update

Body & Gun Found During Search for Camila Olmos

MORE VIDEOS