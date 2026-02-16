Nancy Guthrie Abduction: Search Enters Week Three

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
'Today' show Savannah Guthrie posts another video on Instagram pleading for her mother, Nancy Guthrie's return, saying 'It's never too late to do the right thing,' as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters week three. (2/16/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?