Nancy Guthrie: FBI Releases Description of Suspect, Increases Reward to $100K

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The FBI unveils new details about the person seen on Nancy Guthrie's porch the night she vanished. The FBI describes the suspect as a man with an average build with a height of five foot nine to five foot ten. (2/13/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?