Nancy Guthrie Ransom: Why Haven't We Heard More About Demand?

Vinnie Politan Investigates asks whey we haven't heard more about the Nancy Guthrie ransom, with the deadline coming and going, and the search continues as if the ransom never happened. (3/4/26) MORE

Missing Persons, Shows ,

Latest Videos

Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Offers $1M Reward for Mom Nancy Guthrie

Dale Warner police interrogation

Dale Warner Tells Police His Wife Is 'Very Unstable' In Interview

Person Questioned By Police in Nancy Guthrie Case Speaks Out

FBI: $50,000 Reward for Information Leading to Nancy Guthrie

Vigil inside a church

Hundreds attend vigil for missing Savannah Guthrie's mother

savannah guthrie video

Savannah Guthrie, Siblings Make Plea for Mother's Safe Return

Wisconsin Kayaker Who Faked Death No-Shows In Court

photo shows blood on ground

Sheriff: No Person Of Interest Yet In Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

sn tucson nancy guthrie ransom note

Scripps News Tucson Receives Alleged Ransom Note in Nancy Guthrie Case

Savannah Guthrie

Reports: Savannah Guthrie Stepping Away from Winter Olympics

Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie

NBC's Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Disappearance Being Investigated as a Crime

Savannah Guthrie and her mom

'Today' Host Savannah Guthrie's Mother Reported Missing

MORE VIDEOS