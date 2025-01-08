Navy Vet on CNN Report: It Put Me In a Mental and Emotional Tailspin

- Watch Live
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the civil case of a Navy vet suing CNN for defamation. Zachary Young says a CNN segment accused him of exploiting desperate Afghans by offering them evacuations on the black market, making him unemployable. (1/8/25) MORE
