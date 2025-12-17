New Images of Person of Interest in Brown Shooting as Suspect on the Run

Authorities have asked the public for any footage they might have of the gunman who fatally shot two students and wounded nine others at Brown University, even as they released a new video timeline and a slightly clearer image of a possible suspect. MORE

Mass Killings

Latest Videos

brown shooting update

New Images of Person of Interest in Brown Shooting as Suspect on the Run

Brown University shooting

Manhunt for Brown University Shooter Continues

Luke Truesdell verdict

Metal Pipe Massacre Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Defense's closing argument in Luke Truesdell's trial

Defense: 'Only Hold Luke Truesdell Accountable if State Has Done Its Job'

Prosecutor Monica Slaughter presents the State's closings

State: Paint From Pipe is 'Embedded in the Victims' Skulls'

Lieutenant Todd Egli

Lt.: Luke Truesdell Said He Was Relieved, 'Would Never Do It Again'

Luke Truesdell in court

Defense Blames Defendant's Father in Metal Pipe Massacre Trial

Defendant Luke Truesdell listens as prosecutors deliver opening statements

Metal Pipe Massacre Trial: Opening Statements — IA v. Truesdell

Eric Sweeney stands in court

Judge Offers 'Path to Redemption' to Eric Sweeney at Sentencing

defense attorney addresses judge

Sweeney's Defense: 'Eric's Not A Monster'

eric sweeney in court

Experts Testify About Eric Sweeney's Mental Health Diagnosis at Sentencing

Lauren Prusiner, a defense attorney for Eric Sweeney, in court

Defense Says Eric Sweeney is 'Deeply Damaged' By Childhood of Abuse

MORE VIDEOS