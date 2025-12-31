NFL Star Stefon Diggs Faces Strangulation, Assault Charges

NFL star Stefon Diggs faces strangulation and other charges in connection with a dispute with his former private chef, police said. The Patriots star is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. (12/31/25) MORE

DOJ starts releasing documents tied to Epstein sex trafficking investigation

Ex-Michigan coach, Sherrone Moore

Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Charged with Home Invasion, Stalking

An exec at d4vd's record label was questioned by a grand jury

D4vd's Label Executive Faces Grand Jury Questioning Regarding Teen's Death

'Family Matters' start Darius McCrary is release from jai

'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Released from Jail Ahead of Sentencing

Kouri Richins/D4dv/JonathanJoss

3 True Crime Headlines You Need to Know

danny masterson appeal

Danny Masterson Wants Rape Convictions Tossed

new diddy accuser

Authorities Investigating New Sexual Battery Claim Against Diddy

side by side of female and male celebrity

Sex Tape Defamation Suit: Ray J Countersues Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

defendant on zoom

Antonio Brown Facing 30 Years on Attempted Murder Charge

Antonio Brown pleads not guilty

Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder

Cardi B's accuser, Emani Ellis, is requesting a new trial

Cardi B Accuser Seeks New Trial; Cites Pen Throwing Incident

