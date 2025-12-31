NFL Star Stefon Diggs Faces Strangulation, Assault Charges

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
NFL star Stefon Diggs faces strangulation and other charges in connection with a dispute with his former private chef, police said. The Patriots star is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. (12/31/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?