NM v. Alec Baldwin: ‘What a Bungled Mess!’

Court TV’s Julie Grant reacts to Alec Baldwin’s case dismissal and explains why she thinks Hannah Gutierrez will get a new trial. Plus, Donald Trump and Gary Zerola news in this episode of 'Opening Statements.' (7/15/24)   MORE

Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles said he plans on filing a motion for a new trial for Gutierrez on Monday. Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' 

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney Jason Bowles Joins Court TV

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey speaks with reporters after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Alec Baldwin with prejudice on Friday.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey Speaks After Alec Baldwin's Case Dismissed

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer grants motion to dismiss with prejudice in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial. Alec Baldwin was facing an involuntary manslaughter charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Motion to Dismiss With Prejudice Granted in Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

Hannah Gutierrez is expected to be transported to the courthouse as early as Friday to testify for the State in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial, her attorney confirmed Thursday.

Hannah Gutierrez To Be Called Friday To Testify in Alec Baldwin Trial

Julie Previews Sarah Boone's Pro Se Defense

