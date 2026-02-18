No DNA Match from Glove Found During Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Authorities say the glove found near Nancy Guthrie's home has resulted in no DNA match; saying 'the DNA submitted to CODIS... did not trigger a match.' Henry Tenon is headed to trial after changing plea to 'not guilty.' (2/18/26) MORE

