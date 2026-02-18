No DNA Match from Glove Found During Nancy Guthrie Investigation

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Authorities say the glove found near Nancy Guthrie's home has resulted in no DNA match; saying 'the DNA submitted to CODIS... did not trigger a match.' Henry Tenon is headed to trial after changing plea to 'not guilty.' (2/18/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?