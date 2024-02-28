Reactions to Hannah Gutierrez's New Look

Julie Grant talks to a PR specialist and a criminal defense lawyer about optics and the contrast between Hannah Gutierrez's look the day of the shooting (yellow and purple hair) vs. now (glamorous updo), as well as her "resting bored face." (2/28/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Hannah Gutierrez in court as interrogation video is played.

Gutierrez Tells Investigators She's 'Not Sure' Who Handled the Gun

Hannah Gutierrez in court, split screen with guest analyst.

Reactions to Hannah Gutierrez's New Look

Chief medical investigator takes the stand in the Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 4 Recap

After the deadly shooting on the set of 'Rust,' did production continue?

Did 'Rust' Production Continue After Shooting Death?

Lead investigator testifies and introduces the interrogation video of defendant Hannah Gutierrez.

Jury Hears Hannah Gutierrez's Police Interview

The question of who really was in charge of the safety measures on the set of 'Rust.'

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 3 Recap

Julie in front of a monitor displaying rounds of ammunition from the

Julie Grant: Appallingly Sloppy Set Could Lead to 2 Guilty Verdicts

The prosecution is trying to paint Hannah Gutierrez as a careless armorer.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 2 Recap

evidence in the trial of hannah guiterrez

CSI Details Evidence from 'Rust' Prop Supplier In Armorer's Trial

Alec Baldwin claims that he never pulled the trigger that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin: 'I Never Pulled the Trigger'

The 'Rust' set is being considered the most dangerous movie set ever.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 1 Recap

Bodycam footage shows Hannah Gutierrez crying and having a panic attack.

Hannah Gutierrez Shown Having Panic Attack in Bodycam Footage

MORE VIDEOS