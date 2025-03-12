Reed Gelinskey, Accused of Killing Mother, Waives Preliminary Hearing

Reed Gelinskey, who is accused in the stabbing death of his mother, waives his preliminary hearing. Investigators said Gelinskey planned to kill both his parents after watching a recent documentary about the Menendez brothers. (3/12/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Reed Gelinskey waives hearing

Reed Gelinskey, Accused of Killing Mother, Waives Preliminary Hearing

Menendez Brother and LA DA

Menendez Brothers To Appear Before Parole Board In June

LA DA Mendenz Brothers

LA DA Hochman Says Menendez Brothers 'Have Not' Accepted Responsibility

Photo of menendez brothers

Teen Accused of Killing Mom Allegedly Inspired By Menendez Series

split screen photos of casey anthony and gypsy rose blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Calls Out Casey Anthony

JC Penney-style family portrait from the 80s. Two beaming parents and two sons who appear to be in their late teens/early 20s.

Erik and Lyle Menendez's Family Speaks Out: A Recap

two young men with dark curly hair appear to be brothers.

Would Menendez Brothers Pose a Risk to the Public if They Were Released?

Benjamin Elliott Sentencing

Judge Says Jury Asked for Leniency Ahead of Benjamin Elliott's Sentencing

female prosecutor

Prosecutor: 'Benjamin Elliott Was Awake When He Killed His Sister'

defense attorney giving her closing argument

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial : Defense's Closing Argument

prosecutor gives closing argument as defendant looks on

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Prosecution's Closing Argument

splitscreen of a district attorney giving a press conference and a picture of a young man on a witness stand.

LA DA Nathan Hochman Denies Menendez Brothers' Habeas Petition

MORE VIDEOS