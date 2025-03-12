Reed Gelinskey, Accused of Killing Mother, Waives Preliminary Hearing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Reed Gelinskey, who is accused in the stabbing death of his mother, waives his preliminary hearing. Investigators said Gelinskey planned to kill both his parents after watching a recent documentary about the Menendez brothers. (3/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?