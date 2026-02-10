Reports: FBI to Release Photo of Possible Suspect in Nancy Guthrie Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
According to NBC News, a surveillance photo showing a potential suspect or subject in the ongoing search for 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, is going to be released by the FBI. (2/10/26)
Do you want to continue watching?