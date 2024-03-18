Rex Heuermann's Estranged Wife: '(He's) Not Capable of the Crimes'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Alleged Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuerman's estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, said in a statement through her attorneys that she's giving Heuerman "the benefit of the doubt, as we all deserve." Plus all the news that's trending in true crime. (3/15/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?