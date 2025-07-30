Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Prosecutor Rogelio Soto presents the rebuttal in Billy Delgado's assault trial, saying 'Billy made up an excuse to shoot Erica.' Delgado is accused of shooting his estranged wife, Erica Torres, while she was picking up their daughter. (7/30/25) MORE

