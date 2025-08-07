State Seeks Death Penalty for Quadruple Murder Suspect Austin Drummond

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The State plans to seek the death penalty against Austin Drummond, who made his first court appearance. Drummond is facing charges after four members of a family were found killed and an infant was abandoned on a stranger's lawn. (8/7/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?