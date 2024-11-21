Stepdad Begs Judge to Let Leilani Simon 'Walk Amongst Us' Someday

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Leilani Simon's brother, friend and stepfather spoke on her behalf at her sentencing hearing. They all urged the judge to give Leilani, who was convicted in the murder of her 20-month-old son, the possibility of one day being paroled. (11/21/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?