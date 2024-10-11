Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

GA v. Leilani Simon: Toddler in Landfill Murder Trial

Posted at 8:25 AM, October 11, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — A Georgia woman accused of murdering her toddler son is on trial two years after his remains were found in a landfill.

leilani simon appears in court

Leilani Simon appears in court March 26, 2024. (Court TV)

On Oct. 5, 2022, Leilani Simon called police to report that Quinton Simon was missing. She told a 911 dispatcher that their front door was open and Quinton must have been abducted. For weeks, investigators searched for the boy. His remains were discovered Nov. 18.

According to an indictment filed in the case, prosecutors believe Leilani killed Quinton on the morning of Oct. 5 by assaulting him with an unknown object before leaving his body in a dumpster outside of a trailer park near her home.

In the days and weeks after reporting her son’s disappearance, Leilani gave a number of interviews to the police and FBI, which her attorneys have fought to keep from being entered into evidence at trial.

Leilani is standing trial on 19 charges, including murder, concealing a death, falsely reporting a crime and 14 counts of lying to investigators.

Her trial is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 14.

More In:

Related Stories

side by side of female booking photo and toddler boy

The Death of Little Quinton | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Leilani Simon is accused of murdering her 20-month-old son, Quinton, and Vinnie Politan and his guests are investigating what could have happened. More

Leilani Simon sits in court

Police Interviews, 911 Calls Played During Leilani Simon Hearing

Prosecutors played portions of Leilani Simon's 911 call and numerous interviews with police during the search for her missing son, Quinton. More

Leilani SImon sits in court with her attorney

Leilani Simon looks to keep 911 calls, police interviews out of court

In a series of recorded interviews with police, Leilani Simon offered differing timelines of the night her son, Quinton, disappeared. More

TRENDING

Scott Peterson's status hearing at San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Tues., March 12, 2024.
photos of Lori Vallow Daybell and her son Colby Ryan
Menendez brothers mugshots

LATEST NEWS

leilani simon appears in court
Kristen Avelar
Ahmaud Arbery mural

SCRIPPS NEWS