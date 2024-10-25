Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Leilani Simon Emotional After Guilty Verdict in Son's Murder Trial

Leilani Simon cries as she is found guilty on 19 charges, including murder, concealing a death, falsely reporting a crime, and 14 counts of lying to investigators in the death of her 20-month-old son, Quinton. (10/25/24) MORE

