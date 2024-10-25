Leilani Simon Emotional After Guilty Verdict in Son's Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Leilani Simon cries as she is found guilty on 19 charges, including murder, concealing a death, falsely reporting a crime, and 14 counts of lying to investigators in the death of her 20-month-old son, Quinton. (10/25/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?