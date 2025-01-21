Suitcase By The River Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jason Chen was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a corpse in the 2022 death of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Prosecutors argued Chen murdered Pace before leaving her remains in a suitcase. (1/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?