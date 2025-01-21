Suitcase By The River Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Jason Chen was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a corpse in the 2022 death of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Prosecutors argued Chen murdered Pace before leaving her remains in a suitcase. (1/21/25) MORE

Potential Jurors Summoned for Trial of Prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery Death

Larry & Deniq

KS v. Larry Ingram: Stepdaughter Turned Wife Murder Trial

Tupac Shakur Murder: Defense's Motion to Dismiss Denied

Jason Chen Sentenced

Jason Chen Sentenced for the Death of Jasmine Pace

Suitcase By The River Murder Trial: Penalty Phase Closing Arguments

Victim’s Cousin Calls Jason Chen ‘A Predatory Sociopath’

Defendant’s Mother: Give My Son a Chance to ‘Restart His Life’

Suitcase By The River Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Susan Smith Mentions Dr. Phil in New Prison Phone Call

Julie Grant: Good Call to Delay Menendez Resentencing and Do It Right

All In The Family: Defendant Searched Adelson Case Before Murder

'I'll Drive 9 Hours To Strangle Him': Threatening Texts Read in Court

