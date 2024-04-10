Suspect Trolls Cops When Facebook Post Mentions His Receding Hairline

Police hoping to talk to a suspect went to Facebook in the hopes of finding him. Daniel Kellaway was described as having a receding hairline. Kellaway (or someone claiming to be him) commented: "No need to mention the hairline." (4/5/24)

