Suspect Trolls Cops When Facebook Post Mentions His Receding Hairline

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
[wpdreams_ajaxsearchlite]
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
[wpdreams_ajaxsearchlite]
Police hoping to talk to a suspect went to Facebook in the hopes of finding him. Daniel Kellaway was described as having a receding hairline. Kellaway (or someone claiming to be him) commented: "No need to mention the hairline." (4/5/24)
Do you want to continue watching?