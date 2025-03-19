Teen Charged With Murder After Hitting, Killing Bicyclist With Car

- Watch Live
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in a deliberate hit-and-run of bicyclist, Scott Habermehl, 63, which was posted on social media. An 11-year-old was also taken into custody and police are still searching for a 15-year-old. (3/19/25)
