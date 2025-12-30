Texas Teen Camila Olmos Vanishes, New Video May Show Her Last Movements

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
A Texas teenager vanished on Christmas Eve and some video may show Camila Olmos right before she went missing. Authorities believe Olmos is in imminent danger. Anna Kepner's stepbrother says he doesn't remember anything according to texts. (12/30/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?