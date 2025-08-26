The Search For Baby Emmanuel Haro | Vinnie Politan Investigates

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
After Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested and charged with murder, baby Emmanuel Haro remains missing. Vinnie Politan questions what is happening in the investigation and the whereabouts of baby Emmanuel. (8/25/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?