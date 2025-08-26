The Search For Baby Emmanuel Haro | Vinnie Politan Investigates

After Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested and charged with murder, baby Emmanuel Haro remains missing. Vinnie Politan questions what is happening in the investigation and the whereabouts of baby Emmanuel. (8/25/25) MORE

Missing Persons, Shows ,

Latest Videos

Jake and Rebecca Haro charged with murder

Jake and Rebecca Haro Officially Charged With Emmanuel Haro's Murder

missing teen girl Robin Dixon

Missing Child: Where is Robin Dixon?

13-year-old Jaden Peterson is missing out of Kingman, Arizona.

Missing Child: Where is Jaden Peterson?

Jake and Rebecca Haro

Parents of Missing Emmanuel Haro Arrested on Murder Charges

Gregory Groom at arraignment

Gregory Groom Accused of Killing Missing Pregnant Girlfriend

splitscreen: Court TV's Vinnie Politan/missing teen Heriberto Roubert

Missing Child: Where is Heriberto Roubert?

missing baby emmanuel

Report: Baby Emmanuel's Parents Are Now Focus of Investigation

missing teen girl Kierra Taulbee

Missing Child: Where is Kierra Taulbee?

brad bradley interview

What's Next in the Search for Amy Bradley?

7-month-ld Baby Emmanuel

Where is Baby Emmanuel? Why Did His Parents Stop Cooperating with Police?

missing teen Jeremiah Javon Ryan Brooks

Missing Child: Where is Jeremiah Javon Ryan Brooks?

missing teen girl Kylee Brister

Missing Child: Where is Kylee Brister?

MORE VIDEOS