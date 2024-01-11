Third Suspect Arrested in Death of Savanah Soto

- Watch Live
Myrta Romanos is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the deaths of pregnant teen Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra. A father and son were already charged in the case. (1/10/24) MORE
