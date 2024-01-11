Savanah Soto case: Third arrest in deaths of pregnant teen, boyfriend

By KATIE McLAUGHLIN

SAN ANTONIO, TX (Court TV) — A third arrest has been made in the capital murder case of pregnant teen Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, San San Antonio Police announced Wednesday.

Myrta Romanos, 47, has been charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse, following Christopher Ray Preciado and his father, Ramon Preciado, who were both arrested on Jan. 3.

Christopher, 19, is charged with capital murder and abuse of a corpse. Ramon, 53, is charged with abuse of a corpse and is also accused of helping move the bodies. Both father and son face charges of evidence tampering.

Investigators believe Romanos, who police referred to as Christopher’s stepmother, also helped move the bodies and is facing similar charges to her husband.

According to police, the murders occurred the night of Dec. 21, the day before Soto’s family reported her missing. Soto, who was one week overdue at the time, was scheduled to be induced the day after she was killed.

Police believe the killings of Soto, 18, and Guerra, 22, were the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

Their bodies were found on in Guerra’s Kia Optima on Dec. 26 outside a San Antonio apartment complex. They’d both been shot in the head, and Soto’s unborn child has since been identified as a third murder victim.