Trailer for Alec Baldwin Movie 'Rust' is Released

The trailer has been released for Alec Baldwin's Western movie, "Rust." Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza when a prop gun discharged on set during the film's rehearsals, killing Hutchins. (3/27/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Old cowboy

Trailer for Alec Baldwin Movie 'Rust' is Released

victoria goodwin appears in court

Victoria Goodwin Waives Right to Preliminary Hearing

photo of Cain Velasquez in UFC ring

Ex-UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Sentenced For Shooting

alexander brothers accuser speaks out

Nurse Discusses Rape Allegations Against Oren Alexander

gary busey appears in court via zoom

Actor Gary Busey In Court for Sexual Contact Charges

close-up photo of a male with a mictophone

Texas Attorney Tony Buzbee Files to Withdraw From 15 Diddy Lawsuits

splitscreen of two young black males who appear to be celebrities.

Record Label Files to Dismiss Drake's Suit Over Kendrick Lamar Song

graphic image promoting a docu-series

SNEAK PEEK: Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Episode 5: Attack the Timeline

Diddy In Court

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In Court For Pretrial Hearing

hotel video of diddy allegedly assaulting cassie

Diddy's Defense Claims CNN Altered Cassie Assault Video

aaron goodwin

Wife of 'Ghost Adventures' Star Accused in Murder-For-Hire Plot

graphic image promoting a TV show

SNEAK PEEK: Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Episode 4: 'Racial Tension'

MORE VIDEOS