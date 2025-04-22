Tupac Murder Suspect 'Keffe D' Seeks New Trial in Jail Altercation Case

Lawyers for Duane "Keffe D" Davis have filed a motion for a new trial in his jail altercation case. Davis was convicted of battery by a prisoner and challenging to fight, but it came to light that a juror engaged in improper communications. (4/21/25) MORE

Assault, Celebrities on Trial ,

Latest Videos

splitscreen: young, bald Black man, old, bald Black man

Tupac Murder Suspect 'Keffe D' Seeks New Trial in Jail Altercation Case

photo of sean 'diddy' combs in monitor

Judge Refuses To Delay Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial

profile of older man outside wearing a black suit.

9 Jurors Seated in Harvey Weinstein Retrial

Man on stage has sunglasses and is wearing all red satin and a gold medallion

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeks Two-Month Delay of May 5th Trial

large guy is flanked by 2 police officers as they escort him out of a police station. Large guy wears a navy blazer and robin's egg blue sweater vest that looks like cashmere

Jury Selection Continues in Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial

handsome, middle-aged, grey haired man in a sharp suit.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Adds Young Thug Attorney Brian Steele to Defense Team

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Appeals Conviction To US Supreme Court

Sementilli Sisters

Fabio Sementilli's Sisters: 'We Can Never Forgive What She's Done'

Monica Sementilli Verdict

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

The Sementillis

Closing Arguments Continue in Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial

long-haired, bearded man on a stage with a microphone

Russell Brand Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault in the UK

Black man in a colorful cardigan that looks really soft and expensive.

Judge Won't Revoke Young Thug's Probation Over Viral Social Media Post

MORE VIDEOS