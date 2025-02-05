Verdict Reached in the Socialite Manslaughter Trial

A verdict has been reached in Penelope's McGee's trial, where she was facing charges for the death of her ex-husband five years later. McGee opted for a bench trial, meaning a judge decided her fate. (2/5/25) MORE

Crimes of Passion, Domestic Violence, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

McGee Verdict

Verdict Reached in the Socialite Manslaughter Trial

Monica and Fabio Sementilli

Porn Star & Mistress Murder Conspiracy? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Jake Wagner Sentenced

Jake Wagner, Convicted Gunman in Ohio Family Massacre Sentenced

Rita Newcomb sentenced in Ohio Family Massacre Trial

'Am I Going to Jail?' Grandmother Sentenced in Ohio Family Massacre

Angela Wagner Sentenced

Ohio Family Massacre Trial: Angela Wagner Sentenced

Judge Jonathan Hein

Ohio Family Massacre Trial: Judge Admonishes Prosecutor

Young male prison inmate sits stoicly as he listens to his sentencing.

Madison Schemitz's Attacker Gets Life Without Parole for Stabbing

Young male prison inmate stands before a microphone and speaks in court.

Spencer Pearson: 'I Need Serious Help, and I Have For a Long Time'

Young woman with a cane wears a mint greet tee shirt as she embraces a member of law enforcement.

Schemitz: Pearson's Decision 'Will Haunt Me For the Rest of My Life'

Young man gives a fiery dressing town to a young male defendant in a prison suit.

Bystander Who Tried to Help: Pearson 'Took the Cowardly Way Out'

Middle-aged woman delivers a victim impact statement.

Madison Schemitz's Mom to Attacker: 'I Wonder How You Sleep Every Day'

Daniel Pearson

Father Tearfully Apologizes to Son’s Stabbing Victims

MORE VIDEOS