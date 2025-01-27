MA v. Penelope McGee: Socialite Manslaughter Trial

Posted at 12:08 PM, January 27, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts woman is standing trial for the death of her ex-husband five years later.

Penelope McGee is accused of causing Andrew Savitz’s January 2020 death. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter at trial. McGee opted for a bench trial, meaning a judge will decide her fate. Judge Beverly Cannone, who presided over Karen Read’s first trial, is presiding over McGee’s trial.

penny mcgee appears in court

Penelope “Penny” McGee appears in court Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (Court TV)

According to court documents obtained by Court TV, McGee went to Savitz’s home on Jan. 28 to confront him about an e-mail she received from his brother evicting her from the home she had been living in. McGee told officers that Savitz grabbed and pushed her during an argument before passing out in the front hallway, where she began administering CPR.

The former couple’s then-18-year-old daughter told officers a different story. She claimed she heard her parents arguing for several minutes and her father asking McGee to leave. The daughter said she went downstairs and witnessed her mother slapping and pushing Savitz, and her father collapsed while she was on the phone with 911.

A medical examiner determined Savitz’s cause of death was cardiac dysrhythmia following an altercation in a person with hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and diabetes mellitus.

Savitz was a well-known environmental consultant and a Democratic aide to former governor Michael S. Dukakis, reported The Boston Globe. McGee came from a prominent political family in Rhode Island and previously worked as a vice president at J.P. Morgan Chase, according to GoLocalProv.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 28.

