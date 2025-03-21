Trial & Error Sundays

Judge Ashley Addresses Outcry Over Henning Verdict

Ashley Henning's husband gunned her down on her 37th birthday. Jordan Henning was convicted of manslaughter after his defense convinced jurors Jordan had "snapped." Many people were furious he escaped a murder conviction. What do YOU think? (3/21/25) MORE

Crimes of Passion, Domestic Violence, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Smiling woman glances at birthday cupcakes.

Judge Ashley Addresses Outcry Over Henning Verdict

photo of ashley henning, cousin and friend

'I'm Furious': Ashley Henning's Friend, Cousin Blame Race For Verdict

Feisty judge lays down the law

Judge Threatens Victim Ashley Henning's Cousin with Jail for Shaming Jury

John Williams

'Cowards': Victim Ashley Henning's Cousin Calls Out Jurors, Judge Responds

Jordan Henning Sentenced

Jordan Henning Sentenced After First-Degree Manslaughter Conviction

A bearded man learns his fate.

Military Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Prosecutor Eric Carr

Military Wife Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Arguments

Jordan Henning DCA

Military Wife Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

Lori Vallow Daybell in court

Grading Lori Vallow Daybell's Performance As An Attorney

Female defendant in court looks mad.

Kouri Richins Asks to Move Trial From Summit County to Salt Lake County

David Swift Charges Dismissed

Judge Dismisses Charges Against David Swift in Wife’s Death

Lori Daybell in court

Lori Daybell Appears In Court Ahead Of Arizona Murder Trial

MORE VIDEOS