Vet Kills Cop Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statements

Defense attorney Debra Tuomey says Joseph Ables acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Deputy William Gentry out of fear, confusion and paranoia resulting from a tense encounter with a neighbor accusing him of killing her cat.

Police Brutality, Self-Defense

Defense attorney Debra Tuomey delivers opening statement

Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson in opening statements

Defense attorney James Barnes delivers closing arguments

Bree Kuhn decides not to testify.

Bree Kuhn sits in interrogation room

Bree Kuhn being detained after killing husband

Red headed lawyer holds photo of motorcycle

Courtney Clenney sits in court

Alexander Deltoro booking photo

Alexander Deltoro has trail delayed until Sept. 10.

Ashley Benefield sits in court

Susan Lorincz is seen in a police interview room

