Vinnie Politan: 'The Retrial of the Century Has Lived Up to its Name'

Vinnie is live from Dedham, Massachusetts, which is where he'll be until the jury in the Karen Read Murder Retrial speaks. With deliberations picking back up Tuesday, Vinnie and Matt speak to the crowds gathered outside the courthouse. (6/16/25) MORE

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Attorneys Discuss Jury Questions with the Judge

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Jury Asks Three Questions During Deliberations

Day Three of Jury Deliberations Continue in Karen Read's Retrial

Karen Read Jury Sent Home: Deliberations Will Continue Tomorrow

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Judge Denies Motion To Amend Verdict Slip

Show Of Support: Karen Read Fans Travel Far and Wide For Verdict

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Vinnie Politan Reports From Outside Courthouse

John O'Keefe's Cousin and Friend Join Court TV

'Bless Your Heart': Alan Jackson Addresses Karen Read's Supporters

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Commonwealth Closing Argument

Karen Read Defense: ‘The SUV Never Hit John’

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Defense Closing Argument

