Was Raul Valle Wise to Reject a 40-Year Plea Deal?

The jury in Raul Valle's murder trial said they were 'hopelessly deadlocked' after only two-plus hours of deliberations, Julie Grant asks whether Valle was wise to decline a 40-year plea deal. Plus, a possible Travis Decker sighting. (7/8/25) MORE

Raul Valle Verdict

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Jury Says They're 'Hopelessly Deadlocked'

Prosecution Says Raul Valle's Actions Were Retaliatory, Not Self-Defense

Prosecution Says Raul Valle's 'Response Was Unreasonable'

Prosecutor Challenges Raul Valle's Version of Events

Raul Valle Describes Deadly Fight: 'Everything Just Went Black'

Preppy Party Murder: Raul Valle Says Jack Snyder 'Tossed a Knife To Me'

Raul Valle Defense Seeks Acquittal, State Says Stabbings Were Intentional

Eyewitness: Raul Valle Went After Jimmy McGrath 'With A Purpose'

'Cobra Kai' Actor Accused of Biting Costar

Witness: Raul Valle Lunged at James McGrath, Stabbed Him, Then Fled

Tyler DaSilva testifies

Witness: 'Valle Wasn't Looking For Anything Peaceful'

Preppy Party Murder Trial Witness: I Gave Raul Valle the Knife

