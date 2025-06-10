We Have the Latest Karen Read News, But First—Look at Baby Vinnie!

Vinnie connected a story about his days as a young prosecutor to Karen Read's case, saying that he only ever wanted his witnesses to tell the truth. Vinnie explained how Read's prosecutor misled jurors while cross-examining Dr. Daniel Wolfe. (6/9/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

robert alessi holds up sweatshirt for judge

Karen Read Defense Asks For Mistrial, Citing 'Intentional Misconduct'

damaged shirt

Karen Read Murder Retrial: ARCCA Witness Details Crash Dummy's Injuries

Hank Brennan

Crash Expert Grilled on Credibility in Karen Read Retrial

Dr. Daniel Wolfe

Defense Expert Admits Using Lighter Arm in Crash Test Demo

Dr. Daniel Wolfe

Karen Read Murder Retrial: ARCCA Accident Reconstruction Expert Takes Stand

Karen Read's SUV's taillight

The Tales Surrounding Karen Read's Lexus SUV's Taillight

Court TV's Matt Johnson spoke to Karen Read about her relationship with the victim, John O'Keefe, as she exited court.

Karen Read Says O'Keefe Relationship Was 'Happy, Loving, Affectionate'

The blogger known as

Aidan 'Turtleboy' Kearney Denies Threatening Snowplow Driver

Karina Kolokithas

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Witness Recalls John O'Keefe Kiss Read at Bar

Brian Loughran

Snow Plow Driver Details Not Seeing Body In Front of 34 Fairview

Dr. Marie Russel & Karen Read

Karen Read Retrial: Dog Bite Expert says 'I Don't Recall Changing My Mind'

The officer who responded to Karen Read's parents' house testified that the picture of the smashed taillight is not what it looked like when he went to the home to help retrieve the car.

Officer: That's the Vehicle, But That's Not How I Saw the Taillight

MORE VIDEOS