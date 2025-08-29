When Asked if She Had Any Words for the DA, Karen Read Said, 'You Lost'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Appearing on the Howie Carr Show, Karen Read said a switch got flipped the morning John O'Keefe died that she expected to flip back right away, but "it's more like a dimmer." Her reply when asked if she had any words for the DA? "You lost." (8/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?