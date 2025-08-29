When Asked if She Had Any Words for the DA, Karen Read Said, 'You Lost'

Appearing on the Howie Carr Show, Karen Read said a switch got flipped the morning John O'Keefe died that she expected to flip back right away, but "it's more like a dimmer." Her reply when asked if she had any words for the DA? "You lost." (8/29/25) MORE

A.J. Scott has been found GUILTY of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, serious injury by vehicle, speeding, and reckless driving.

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Watch the Verdict!

aj scott defense delivers closing argument

A.J. Scott's Defense: Teen Driver 'With Two Pretty Girls' Was 'Distracted'

state delivers closing in aj scott trial

State: No Evidence Teen Driver Was Drinking in Crash With A.J. Scott

Anthony James “A.J.” Scott takes stand

Ex-Trooper A.J. Scott Admits to Speeding Without Lights During Fatal Crash

speed expert testifies at AJ Scott's trial

Speed Expert: Fatal Crash Wouldn't Have Happened if Scott Wasn't Speeding

Jonathan Driskell testifies that there were broken beer bottles

Crash Specialist: 'Broken Beer Bottles All Around... Alcohol Permeated Car'

Judge addresses court

A.J. Scott Trial Judge Warns Gallery After 'Threatening Statements'

Photos of 2 teen girls

Paramedic: Victim Kylie Lindsey Asked For Her Mom After Deadly Crash

dashcam video shows car in intersection

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Dashcam Video Shows Moment of Impact

Joseph Alexander

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Officer Recalls Alcohol Odor From Vehicle

Josh Lambert

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Jury Shown Bodycam Footage of Crash Scene

Dillon Wall

Speeding Trooper Homicide: Survivor Driving At Time of Crash Takes Stand

