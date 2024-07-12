Why Did Alec Baldwin Storm Out of the Courtroom?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Outside of the jury's presence, Alec Baldwin abruptly exited the courtroom Thursday when the prosecutor suggested he lied about pulling the trigger, quoting the actor as saying: "I'm 63-years-old with 6 kids, I can't rely on luck anymore." (7/12/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?