Woman Accused of Poisoning Husband Appears for Pre-Trial Hearing

Natalie Cochran appears in court for a pre-trial hearing. Cochran, a former pharmacist, is accused of poisoning her husband, Michael Cochran. Natalie is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly using insulin to kill Michael. (10/8/24)

Lindsay Shiver

Gag Order Issued in Murder-for-Hire Case Against Lindsay Shiver

Brynlee Gracyn Qualls

Missing: Where is Brynlee Gracyn Qualls?

Hannah Gutierrez

Hannah Gutierrez Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge in Unrelated Case

Splitscreen: photo of a house, an older female defendant, and a male witness in a police uniform.

Investigator Recalls Discovering Gary Farris' Skeletal Remains

Alec Jones sits in court

Alec Jones' Mother Pleads With Judge at Sentencing

Middle-aged bald man on the witness stand waves his hand.

Binderam's Former Client: 'It was like watching Michelngelo at work'

Jayquan Lyons

Missing: Where is Jayquan Lyons?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mother Speaks Out About Son's Allegations

Brooks Houck, Steven Lawson, and Joseph Lawson.

Three Men Accused in Death of Crystal Rogers, Face Trial In New Venue

Leigh Stansbury

"This Is Where You Put the Body": Former Employee Recalls Comment

headshot of victim, lawyer arguing, and defendant listening

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

