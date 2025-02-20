Zachary Hughes Refuses to Comply With Judge's Order

The judge ordered Zachary Hughes to stop talking at one point during his testimony when he kept violating an order not to talk about sex abuse allegations. Plus, a look at Judge Beverly Cannone's body language. MORE

Zachary Hughes testifies in court

Zachary Hughes Faces Single Question on Cross-Examination

john mello appears in court

John Mello, Arrested During Zachary Hughes' Testimony, Denied Bond

John Mello & Zachary Hughes

Zachary Hughes' Testimony Leads to John Mello's Arrest

Zachary Hughes testifies in court

Zachary Hughes: John Mello Offered Me $5K To Kill Christina Parcell

Zachary Hughes testifies in court

Zachary Hughes Says He Felt 'Sense of Responsibility' In Custody Case

split screen of zachary hughes and christina parcell

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

split screen of zachary hughes and dna analyst

Zachary Hughes' DNA Found Under Christina Parcell's Nails

diagram shows victim Christina Parcell's stab wounds

Medical Examiner: Christina Parcell Had 35 Sharp Force Injuries

Defendant scowls as he observe witness on the stand.

Did Bradley Post Wipe His Phone Clean Before Police Confiscated It?

rose petal murder trial players

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

zachary hughes watches evidence in court

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Ring Camera Establishes Murder Timeline

Zachary Hughes and Bradley Post

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Victim's Fiancé Takes the Stand

