Zachery Gilbert Sentenced For Killing Mother of Three

Zachery Gilbert is sentenced for the killing of Brianne Otley, a mother of three. Gilbert avoided a potential life sentence by pleading guilty to a lesser charge on the day his murder trial was scheduled to begin. (2/2/26) MORE

Manslaughter

Zachery Gilbert is sentenced

Alicia Andrews Gets New Judge For Sentencing After Appeal

richard ferguson stands to hear verdict

Jury Reaches Verdict For Father Blamed In Son's Car Crash

Zachery Gilbert in court

Zachery Gilbert Avoids Murder Trial With Guilty Plea

artal in court

Teen Charged in Deaths of 3 UA Students Pleads Not Guilty

Ex-deputy Leslie Boileau sentenced

Ex-Deputy Sentenced for Manslaughter in Girlfriend’s Death

Susan Lorincz threatens lawsuit

Susan Lorincz Threatens to Sue Shooting Victim Ajike Owens' Family

Car in flood

Father Charged After Son Swept Away in California Floodwater

Leslie Boileau verdict

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Defense attorney Anthony Tatti

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Defense Presents Closings for Leslie Boileau

State's CA against Leslie Boileau

State: Leslie Boileau Didn't Display 'Common Sense' Before Shooting Victim

Former deputy Leslie Boileau took the stand

Defendant Leslie Boileau: 'I Knew Better, Shouldn't Have Let This Happen'

