13-year-old fathered child with his middle school teacher, prosecutors say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Court TV) — A New Jersey teacher has been removed from her job and faces serious charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student that resulted in a child.

Laura Caron, 34, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a student who was in her fifth-grade classroom. At a detention hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said that Caron began the relationship with the child when he was just 11 years old in 2016, and continued the behavior for four years. In 2019, Caron gave birth to a child who prosecutors say was fathered by the victim, then 13.

The alleged relationship came to light in December 2024 when the victim’s father posted on Facebook that Caron’s 5-year-old child looked like him and his son. The post was flagged by the school’s superintendent, and an investigation began.

The investigation revealed that after the victim and his sibling were in Caron’s class at school, the family became friends with the teacher. That friendship developed into first having the children sleep over at Caron’s house once or twice a week and then escalated to the point where the children were living with Caron full-time. Prosecutors did not divulge any reasons why the children may not have been living with their parents.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Caron’s attorney cited her “good, wholesome, family upbringing” and spotless career and record in requesting her release from custody. While prosecutors maintained that Caron posed a risk if she was released, her attorney emphasized that no DNA evidence had yet come back to confirm any crime had occurred: “There is no DNA, no medical evidence, no physical evidence, no microscopic evidence, no fibers, no nothing to back up the allegations made.”

But prosecutors say they have plenty of evidence in the form of witness interviews with the victim and his siblings, which revealed that the victim had allegedly been having sex with Caron twice a week for four years, adding up to 416 total assaults.

The judge agreed with the defense that prosecutors had failed to show Caron was an ongoing danger or flight risk, and ordered her to be released under heavy monitoring and with a requirement that she receive a mental health evaluation and treatment.

Caron is due back in court on Feb. 25.