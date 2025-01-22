Can Someone Be Too Hot for Jail?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie and guests discuss the case against Laura Caron, a teacher who allegedly had a 13-year-old student's baby. The panel debates whether there's a double standard when it comes to prosecuting male sexual predators as opposed to females. (1/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?