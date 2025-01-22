'Why Is She Out?': NJ Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student

Why was Laura Caron, a fifth-grade teacher accused of having a child with her underage student, allowed to bond out of jail? Julie Grant takes a deep dive into that case and looks ahead to A$AP Rocky's trial in this episode of Opening Statements. MORE

Sex Crimes ,

Latest Videos

Handsome news anchor sits at his anchor desk. There's a picture of a pretty blonde young woman on a screen.

Can Someone Be Too Hot for Jail?

Laura Caron sits in court

Teacher Accused of Having Child With Student to be Released

julie grant with mugshot in monitor

'My Stomach is Turning': NJ Teacher Accused of Having Child With Student

diddy appears on red carpet

Diddy's Defense Calls Prosecution 'Puritanical & Sexist'

oren alexander appears in court

NY Federal Judge Denies Bail for Alexander Brothers

Fired up defense attorney delivers an argument

Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Catherine Mariano

Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

split screen photos of jarvis butts and na'ziyah harris

Jarvis Butts to Stand Trial for Murder of Na'Ziyah Harris

Jarvis Butts Police Interview

Police Interview of Na’Ziyah Harris' Suspected Killer Jarvis Butts

news anchor on set with a n image of a smiling female inmate on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant's 2025 Prediction: We Haven't Seen the Last of Sarah Boone

Alexander Brothers

Alexander Twins Appear in Court for Bond Hearing

Alexander Brothers

Prominent Real Estate Brothers Accused of Rape

MORE VIDEOS