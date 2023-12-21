Accomplice to Murder: In Their Own Home – Court TV Podcast

Posted at 11:25 AM, December 21, 2023

The Koslows were an upper-class, socialite family, well known in the Fort Worth area, which is why their community was stunned when Jack and Karen Koslow were the victims of a brutal home invasion, leaving Karen dead and Jack critically injured. Authorities zeroed in on the two assailants and their alleged ringleader: Jack’s daughter, who stood to inherit millions of dollars upon his death; but would prosecutors be able to prove their theory at trial?

