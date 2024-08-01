Alabama couple indicted in death of 18-month-old foster child

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (Court TV) — An Alabama couple is facing charges in the death of their 18-month-old foster child.

Mason Grimes, 36, and Brooklyn Grimes, 31, were booked in to the Blount County Jail on charges of capital murder, intentional murder, felony murder and aggravated child abuse.

Court documents obtained by WBMA state the child was placed into their care when he was 3 months old in Aug. 2022 and “flourished for approximately a year.”

In Sept. 2023, he was diagnosed with “multiple congenital disorders” and scheduled for follow up care in Oct. Prosecutors say the couple did not take the child for any medical care until Nov. 22, when he was taken to a hospital because he wasn’t breathing.

“Upon arrival, the child was severely emaciated, asystolic and cool to the touch. The child had lost approximately one-third of his body weight since his Sept. 25, 2023 examination.”

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon reiterated prosecutors’ claims at a press conference Thursday.

AL.com reports the couple has fostered 17 children over five years, citing a social media post made by Mason Grimes. At Thursday’s press conference, authorities said all foster children have been removed from their care.

The couple was arrested July 31. They’re scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 29.

