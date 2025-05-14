Allegations from Karen Read’s Defense | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 14, 2025
Court TV Staff

Vinnie Politan analyzes Karen Read’s defense in the death of John O’Keefe, including the motive behind his murder and those involved. Karen Read is charged with the murder of O’Keefe, whose body was found in the snow outside a friend’s house after a night of drinking. Karen’s first trial ended in a hung jury.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

 

